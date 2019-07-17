Keywise Capital Management LTD Increased Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Value Rose; Carlson Capital LP Has Increased Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Market Value Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92M, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 18.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 370.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 43,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,197 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 11,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $305.41. About 870,919 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 276,824 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $40.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 166,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,125 shares, and cut its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).