Keywise Capital Management LTD Increased Its Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stake; CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS (CNCE) Has 1.25 Sentiment

CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS (CNCE) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 45 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 36 decreased and sold stakes in CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS. The investment managers in our database now own: 17.33 million shares, down from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 25 Increased: 32 New Position: 13.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $272.47 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.

Analysts await Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.94 earnings per share, down 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.08% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc Il holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 1.39 million shares. Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 2.20 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.4% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 74,820 shares.

