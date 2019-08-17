Keywise Capital Management LTD Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Has Decreased by $940,000 as Market Value Declined; Beaumont Financial Partners Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,705 shares. Diamond Hill Capital holds 0.87% or 833,142 shares in its portfolio. Choate Invest Advsrs reported 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 27,634 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,493 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Incorporated stated it has 16,692 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Hamel Associate stated it has 48,221 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. 90,923 were reported by Forte Cap Ltd Adv. Sky Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 4,206 shares stake. Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush & Company has invested 3.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westwood reported 584,644 shares. Kingfisher Lc holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,692 shares. Bridges Inc holds 577,240 shares. Hightower Trust Lta reported 92,918 shares. 1.91 million are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 9,795 shares to 7,385 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FUTY) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,835 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE).

