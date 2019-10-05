Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $19.91 Million; Valuation Declined; Mcmillion Capital Management Has Cut Its Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Holding by $323,796 as Market Value Rose

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 892 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,270 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, down from 11,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77M, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.69 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77B and $242.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 354,200 shares to 6.96 million shares, valued at $60.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Boston Ptnrs stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru Company has 0.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.57% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Nbw Cap Limited Liability accumulated 24,295 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 11,926 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 73,792 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 276 shares. 18,463 are held by Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.31% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 0.48% or 250,820 shares. Carroll Fin Associate Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 1,252 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.28% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blue Chip Prtn owns 29,324 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 0.34% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,013 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.