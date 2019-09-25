Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Earnest Partners Has Cut Stake in Humana (HUM) by $1.48 Million

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 5,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 127,460 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.82M, down from 133,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $274.97. About 680,481 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 05/03/2018 MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Humana, Exits SBA Comms; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 15,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.55. About 1.90 million shares traded or 61.97% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 597,770 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $25.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) by 159,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund Sa holds 19,087 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Company reported 814,430 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 246,200 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,092 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd owns 1,479 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 357,505 shares. 10,284 are held by Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership. Gradient Invs Lc invested in 0% or 120 shares. Wexford Limited Partnership has invested 1.91% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 12,150 shares. Pnc Service Gru holds 0.02% or 77,471 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 94,168 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 31,117 shares. 63 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Financial Bank holds 2,530 shares.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $625.45M for 14.85 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.