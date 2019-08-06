Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position as Stock Declined; Honeywell International (HON) Holder Exchange Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 2,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,657 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $164.57. About 1.99M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 5.90M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh owns 244,637 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Diligent Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 1,299 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 52,791 were accumulated by Bollard Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 1,441 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 5,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.5% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. American Economic Planning Grp Adv reported 2,209 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 19,634 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 514,223 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 6,015 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ifrah Financial Services has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,985 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).