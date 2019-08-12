Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $940,000; Bb&T (BBT) Share Price Rose While Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.77M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.48M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 52,689 shares to 73,199 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.61 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Com has invested 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.16% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ingalls And Snyder Llc accumulated 168,211 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Trust accumulated 91,584 shares. Philadelphia Trust owns 219,683 shares. 35,453 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough And. 10,157 were reported by Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Co. 245,104 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Moreover, Cypress Cap Limited Co has 1.82% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.12% or 534,714 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 801,177 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited stated it has 207,488 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 0.52% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 51,659 shares. Mcrae Capital has 3.58% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 184,642 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 38,946 shares in its portfolio.