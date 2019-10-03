Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $19.91 Million; Ycg Decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position as Share Value Rose

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08M, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 1.02 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77 million, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 3.78 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77B and $242.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 354,200 shares to 6.96 million shares, valued at $60.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 25.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,616 shares to 134,448 shares, valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

