Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $19.91 Million as Stock Declined; As National Cinemedia (NCMI) Market Value Rose, Bbt Capital Management Boosted Position

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 298,651 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77M, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.47 million shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes.