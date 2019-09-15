Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its 58 Com (WUBA) Stake by $25.77 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $375,232 as Share Value Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 1299.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 415,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 447,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.56 million shares traded or 84.66% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15,852 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, down from 18,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $753.77M for 36.98 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,325 shares to 4,680 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77 billion and $242.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 354,200 shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $60.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.