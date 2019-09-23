Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $19.91 Million as Valuation Declined; Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake by $543,704 as Share Value Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 307,097 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.14 million, up from 303,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77M, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.40M shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77B and $242.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17,900 shares to 174,300 shares, valued at $28.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

