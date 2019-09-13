Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $19.91 Million; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Upped Stake

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77 million, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 1.72 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 148,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.34M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $187.27. About 3.02 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – UK investigating Facebook’s response to alleged data breach; 23/04/2018 – @j_p_jacques @DonutShorts TV viewers attention is sold to advertisers, but not to the extent than $FB users are. TV produces content, which is arguably the “product”. Users produce the bulk of FB content. FB allows advertisers to target in ways far more personal than TV advertising; 22/05/2018 – NOBODY WANTS FAKE NEWS – ZUCKERBERG; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Google, Facebook, Airtel & Jio to bid for Indian railway’s wi-fi project – Business Standard; 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan Questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall: Deals to Integrate Output of 3 Norwegian Wind Projects Into Grid That Powers Facebook’s Data Centres in Denmark and Sweden; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Showing Signs Of ‘systemic Mismanagement,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77 billion and $242.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 384,100 shares to 190,964 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Snow Cap Management LP has 12,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 575,006 shares. Ar Asset Inc reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 12,452 were reported by Marco Investment Ltd Liability. Moreover, Kenmare Cap Prtn Ltd Liability has 15.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 65,900 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Llc owns 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,258 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 21.08M shares. Intact Invest Mgmt reported 7,200 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 30,405 shares. Da Davidson & Comm invested in 0.14% or 39,352 shares. Brandywine reported 31,605 shares. Hamel Associate reported 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lourd Cap Limited Liability Co owns 8,071 shares. Meyer Handelman Commerce holds 7,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.