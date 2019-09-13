Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Increased 58 Com (WUBA) Position By $25.77 Million; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering ConocoPhillips (COP)

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 1299.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keywise Capital Management Ltd acquired 415,700 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 20.77%. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 447,700 shares with $27.83 million value, up from 32,000 last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $8.37B valuation. The stock increased 4.14% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 1.03M shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c

Among 5 analysts covering Conocophillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conocophillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 37.90% above currents $57.58 stock price. Conocophillips had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COP in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. See ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $79.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold ConocoPhillips shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Bankshares In holds 19,227 shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications stated it has 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Meritage Portfolio Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 57,956 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware stated it has 0.55% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). California-based Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.96% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Howe & Rusling stated it has 40,787 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.24% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 209,128 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 0.49% or 454,543 shares in its portfolio. 199,501 were reported by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. Parsons Capital Management Ri stated it has 0.54% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lowe Brockenbrough owns 0.21% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 25,451 shares. Us Bank De invested 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Alps Incorporated holds 5,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 2.17% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 4.23M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.92 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio.