Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding as Market Value Rose; Nike (NKE) Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Trimmed Holding

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 1.78 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 2.98 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3,513 are owned by Main Street Rech Limited Liability Co. Corda Management Lc accumulated 113,792 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru reported 2,285 shares. One Trading LP holds 4,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 138,621 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0.25% or 409,188 shares in its portfolio. Capital Inv Counsel has invested 0.84% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company owns 1,490 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 0.33% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,990 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.97% or 5.01M shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 137,012 shares. Philadelphia invested in 171,062 shares. Vident Advisory Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,310 shares. St Germain D J stated it has 11,156 shares.