Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Declined; Davis R M Has Increased Position in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 384,100 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 190,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.36 million, down from 575,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 16,663 shares as the company's stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 389,949 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.72 million, up from 373,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Muhlenkamp & Co has 92,163 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 314,849 shares. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 0.14% or 47,362 shares. Moreover, Sterling Management has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 238,469 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 584 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 76,285 shares. Halsey Incorporated Ct owns 43,544 shares. Mu Invests Company Limited has invested 3.4% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hilltop Incorporated holds 5,468 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bankshares has 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 2.44% or 54,449 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Tru holds 1.2% or 67,234 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman Assoc stated it has 4,030 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,803 shares to 114,280 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,327 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga" on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Cognizant -1.2% on slashed FY outlook – Seeking Alpha" on May 02, 2019.