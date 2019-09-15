Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut By $2.94 Million Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; 9 Bullish Analysts Covering Ciena (CIEN)

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 17,900 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 174,300 shares with $28.63M value, down from 192,200 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $111.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell

Among 11 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5600 highest and $4300 lowest target. $49’s average target is 22.87% above currents $39.88 stock price. Ciena Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Friday, September 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4300 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. Nomura maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. Rosenblatt upgraded the shares of CIEN in report on Thursday, August 29 to “Buy” rating. See Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Altfest L J & Inc has 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,937 shares. 2,800 are held by Intact Investment Inc. Stonebridge Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3,220 shares. Roosevelt Gp invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). National Pension has 594,752 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 5,257 shares. M Securities Incorporated invested in 1.15% or 20,750 shares. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Exane Derivatives owns 3,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 1.23M shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa stated it has 2,185 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 3,025 were accumulated by Apriem. Private Na holds 1,905 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,271 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Co holds 4,649 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $14500 lowest target. $183.21’s average target is 0.70% above currents $181.94 stock price. Nvidia had 34 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was upgraded by Cascend to “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Sell”. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was reinitiated by Benchmark with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $753.77M for 36.98 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 2.32 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.17 billion. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 27.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.