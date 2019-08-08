Keywise Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Market Valuation Declined; Icon Advisers Position In Centene (CNC) Was Has Raised

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 22,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 22,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 7.30M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.36B market cap company. It closed at $41.26 lastly. It is down 3.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Mgmt reported 23,231 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 173,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd invested in 0.06% or 12,402 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc has 200 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 27,736 shares. 28,391 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd. Endurant Capital LP has invested 1.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The New York-based Epoch Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.55% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wright Ser Inc has invested 0.72% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). C Wide Gp A S has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department holds 0.04% or 6,902 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.40M shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aarons Inc Com Par $0.50 (NYSE:AAN) by 17,700 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Company I (NYSE:AWK) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).