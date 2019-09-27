Keywise Capital Management LTD Cut Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $64.91 Million; Swiss National Bank Has Upped Its Umb Finl (UMBF) Stake by $409,500

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 88,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80 million, up from 81,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 119,653 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 384,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 190,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.36M, down from 575,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $175. About 9.94 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.86 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.