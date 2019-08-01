Keywise Capital Management LTD Cut Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $940,000; Capital Management Associates Lifted Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $916,900

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 124.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 6.53 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 4.01M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. On Friday, February 1 MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability holds 17.57 million shares. St Johns Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.66% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,742 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). James Inv has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bristol John W, New York-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Burke Herbert Bancorporation holds 7,466 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 1.14 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Monetta Services has 0.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perkins Coie holds 30,088 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,113 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 93,580 shares. First Personal Serv holds 0.37% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,405 shares. M&R Capital Management Incorporated reported 130,126 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc owns 259,710 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors stated it has 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).