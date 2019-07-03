Keywise Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS); Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Its Office Depot (ODP) Position by $3.98 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.18M, down from 38.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 4.16M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 5.37 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31 million for 9.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 7.96M shares. Coldstream invested 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Cleararc Cap invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). First Manhattan has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 377,488 were accumulated by Aqr Management Ltd. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 17,673 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.37M shares. 150 are owned by Tortoise Management Limited Liability Corp. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 647,208 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 181,597 shares. 202,200 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Insider Buying In Office Depot Sends Stock Ripping Higher – Benzinga” on June 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Office Depot, Inc. Celebrates Second Annual ‘Depot Day of Service’ Volunteer Initiative – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Office Depot Stock Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Office Depot (ODP) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2018.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 1.26M shares to 30.33M shares, valued at $188.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 25,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,687 shares, and has risen its stake in National Westn Life Group In.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keywise Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vipshop Continues Growing in the Shadow of Alibaba and JD.com – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vipshop -7.5% as revenue growth disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Vipshop Bucking the Bear Market in Chinese Tech Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Vipshop Stock Took a Hit Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 21, 2019.