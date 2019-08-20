Keywise Capital Management LTD Boosted Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $5.57 Million as Share Price Declined; Group One Trading LP Increases Stake in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA)

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 107.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 63,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 122,886 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 59,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 1.26M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Be Accretive in the Fourth Quarter of 2018; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS FOR; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Provides Strong Margins With Meaningful Growth Opportunities; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA TO FINANCE DEAL VIA NEW 7 YR $1.28B CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92 million, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 10.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (Call) by 25,900 shares to 231,000 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 831,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,139 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Put).