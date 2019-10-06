Keywise Capital Management LTD Boosted 58 Com (WUBA) Position by $25.77 Million; Stock Declined; Davis R M Cut Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Stock Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 1299.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 415,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 447,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 647,905 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 3,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 137,341 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.81 million, down from 140,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77 billion and $242.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17,900 shares to 174,300 shares, valued at $28.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “58.com Announces Entry into Definitive Agreements to Convert Profit Participation Right and Acquire Shares of Golden Pacer – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “58.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BOCOM downgrades 58.com; shares -5.1% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,537 shares to 323,185 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Profit if Industrial Stocks Drop on the Manufacturing Slowdown – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: Still Not Convincing But I Am Keeping My Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.