Keyw Hldg (KEYW) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Lifted Its Position; Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined While Markston International Trimmed by $826,260 Its Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 218,365 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 858,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Keyw Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 31/05/2018 – PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF OBERTO’S MEAT SNACK BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – KeyW Announces $340M Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 27/04/2018 – SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $75 MLN — SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – American Diversified Holdings Corporation Nears Completion of Brazos Biomedical, LLC Acquisition; 21/04/2018 – DJ EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVCI); 30/05/2018 – PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF CONCORD PREMIUM MEATS; 21/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP KEYW.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 31/05/2018 – Crednology Holding Corp. Acquires IT Company; 15/03/2018 – JetFleet Holding Corp. Shareholders Approve Acquisition by AeroCentury Corp; 16/03/2018 – CHINA MINSHENG FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP LTD 0245.HK – TIANJIN TM TO PROVIDE LOAN TO CMIG ASIA; LOAN PRINCIPAL TO BE NOT MORE THAN RMB75 MLN

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 8,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 48,888 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $96.71. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14,333 shares to 468,776 shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 141,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 285,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Assocs Limited Oh reported 58,294 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,333 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.03% or 3,795 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The invested in 717,768 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 3,100 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Lp reported 140,153 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Co invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fort Lp has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 104,695 are held by Element Management Limited Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 82,087 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 1.75M shares. Green Valley Investors Limited Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 369,961 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank stated it has 2,960 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold KEYW shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 48.41 million shares or 0.91% more from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). California State Teachers Retirement reported 74,512 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris And Ca has 0.02% invested in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) for 97,590 shares. Permit Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). 15,415 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 2.52 million shares. M&T National Bank holds 0% or 30,511 shares. Cap Rech Glob Investors invested in 0.01% or 3.29 million shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,700 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.02% or 881,750 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 218,928 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 4,913 shares in its portfolio.