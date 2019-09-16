Keystone Financial Planning Trimmed Its Stake in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $414,180; Aldebaran Financial Has Upped Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake by $419,900

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 6,715 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $367.37. About 246,300 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy (XEL) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 13,080 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $778,000, down from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 370,820 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pension Service accumulated 188,743 shares. Fort Lp, Maryland-based fund reported 606 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company has 5,964 shares. Comm Natl Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 19,418 shares. Rockland has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Verity Asset Inc has invested 1.14% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Capital Investors accumulated 13.53M shares. 127,288 were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated. Tompkins accumulated 1,169 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 275 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 0.54% or 79,400 shares. Farmers National Bank holds 38 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Wright Investors Service reported 6,313 shares. 2,941 are owned by Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Co.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32,552 shares to 34,225 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brit Am Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 13,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,412 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Svc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.55M for 14.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.