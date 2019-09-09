Keystone Financial Planning Stake In Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Was Has Lifted; As Trimble Com (TRMB) Market Value Rose, Essex Investment Management Co Cut Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc Com (TRMB) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 8,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The hedge fund held 14,884 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, down from 22,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 390,921 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/05/2018 – FTC: 20181171: Trimble Inc.; Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 23,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 155,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 132,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 1.47 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS REVIEW OF ASSETS REFLECTS FOCUS ON ORAL HEALTH AND OTC DRUGS, REVIEWING OPTIONS FOR NUTRITION CATEGORY; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Turnover GBP7.22B; 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ANNOUNCED NEW DATA FROM PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL WITH FLUARIX TETRA WHICH PREVENTED INFLUENZA A AND B IN CHILDREN 6 TO 35 MONTHS OF AGE; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Profit and Revenue Falls, Backs Guidance; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – KYMERA THERAPEUTICS SAYS GSK, KYMERA WILL WORK ON LIMITED NUMBER OF PROTEIN DEGRADATION TARGETS OF MUTUAL INTEREST TO DISCOVER NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Pretax Pft GBP1.11B; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer business to GSK for $13bn; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA IN EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Mackenzie owns 135,958 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.14% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Lpl Fincl Limited holds 9,740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis invested in 6,775 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Parnassus Ca reported 3.29 million shares stake. Tirschwell & Loewy owns 127,180 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Invest House Limited Liability Company invested in 213,334 shares or 0.93% of the stock. British Columbia Corp reported 68,547 shares. Product Partners Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 277,391 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 639,202 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,070 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc owns 9,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

