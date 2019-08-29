Keystone Financial Planning Raised Stake in Pepsico (PEP); Marlowe Partners LP Trimmed Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position as Stock Value Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2.58M shares traded or 11.40% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 59,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 56,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 3.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.