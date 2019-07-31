Keystone Financial Planning Raised Stake in Altria (MO) as Stock Price Rose; As International Business Machine (IBM) Market Valuation Declined, Dt Investment Partners Lifted by $776,064 Its Position

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,546 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 23,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 2.75M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 7,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,263 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 87,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 9.89 million shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Capital Management, Georgia-based fund reported 6,110 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Group Lc has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Syntal Prtn Limited Co holds 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 6,716 shares. Capwealth Lc holds 37,355 shares. Cap Investors reported 1.89M shares. Endurance Wealth Management has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arrow holds 0.32% or 9,914 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Com invested in 503,112 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,000 shares. First Amer Natl Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,412 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.5% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Letko Brosseau & Assoc owns 1.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 845,437 shares. St Germain D J reported 5,218 shares. Hamel Assocs invested in 0.19% or 3,030 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 5,100 were accumulated by Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y. Finance Architects holds 1,200 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 0.23% or 422,013 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Incorporated invested in 1.13% or 1.56 million shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 11,644 shares. Korea has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 18,133 shares. Interest Investors has invested 0.59% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 1.58% or 68,071 shares in its portfolio. Lynch & Assocs In accumulated 36,790 shares. Loomis Sayles And Comm Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 95,232 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% or 77,166 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability Company owns 23,140 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.39% or 156,695 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

