Keystone Financial Planning Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Lowered by $958,789 as Share Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Stake

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 34,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.51M, down from 34,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.68. About 2.57M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, down from 59,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 2.09 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Limited has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 94,475 shares. 160,351 are held by Raymond James Financial Serv Inc. Private Capital Advsrs Inc reported 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mirae Asset Investments Co has 1.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,320 are held by Amg Tru Financial Bank. 4,845 are held by Dakota Wealth. 3,825 were reported by Stillwater Ltd Liability Com. Gateway Advisory, a New Jersey-based fund reported 167 shares. Scotia Cap reported 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gm Advisory Group Incorporated has 2,568 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G owns 0.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,500 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 0.64% or 2,383 shares. National Bank Of The West invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eidelman Virant Capital accumulated 5,715 shares. Institute For Wealth has 4,119 shares.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 12,379 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 10,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

