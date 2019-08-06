Keystone Financial Planning Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Trimmed by $6.49 Million as Shares Declined; Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Shareholder Sabby Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93 million shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% . The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 85,595 shares traded or 16.11% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has declined 2.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM) by 3,664 shares to 102,740 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

