Keystone Financial Planning Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Decreased by $6.49 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cbre Clarion Securities Raised Its Stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by $18.98 Million as Shares Declined

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 403,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.67M, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 490,041 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 1.20M shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $71.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 74,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,362 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,150 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vang High Div Yld (VYM) by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO).

