Keystone Financial Planning Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $6.49 Million as Share Price Declined; As Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose, Mizuho Bank LTD Has Increased Stake by $14.76 Million

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 19.68 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.89. About 1.67M shares traded or 20.96% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows; 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 05/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 4; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Takeover

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield holds 364 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 18,900 shares in its portfolio. 270,659 were reported by Davenport Ltd Liability. Moreover, Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Premier Asset Mngmt Lc reported 10,641 shares stake. Moreover, Hbk Investments Lp has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Friess Associates Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% or 85,077 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 2,076 shares. 13,483 were reported by Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 12,708 shares. Sei Invests Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 148,227 shares. Fmr Lc has 6.55 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc owns 191 shares. 5,191 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALRM, ZEN, CME – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CME Group Inc (CME) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why CME (CME) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares to 102,673 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.