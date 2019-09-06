Keystone Financial Planning Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Position; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cl A (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Appleton Partners Has Boosted Holding

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 59,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 56,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 4.91 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A (BAM) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 10,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 59,511 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 49,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 1.29M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,462 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd holds 29,772 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 1.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,875 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation owns 156,959 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Grisanti Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,700 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 134,717 shares. Patten Grp Inc owns 20,112 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Amer Rech And Mngmt has invested 2.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Somerset Group Inc Ltd Company holds 7,125 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 448,781 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 16,607 shares. Srb Corp reported 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 2.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VEU) by 43,632 shares to 38,695 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,726 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU).