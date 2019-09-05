Keystone Financial Planning Increases Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT); As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Has Cut by $371,300 Its Holding

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 69,916 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, down from 71,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 1.65 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,239 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 4,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $388.45. About 396,259 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Inv Advsr Llc invested in 4,064 shares. Cullinan Associate Incorporated accumulated 1,500 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.38% or 14,032 shares in its portfolio. 158,949 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,100 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 11,148 shares. Somerset Tru Co invested in 0.01% or 60 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 5,069 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity invested in 0.13% or 77,810 shares. 26,000 were accumulated by Bp Plc. Cibc World Corp has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Alexandria Lc holds 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,354 shares. Td Asset Management has 512,035 shares. Greenleaf reported 8,129 shares stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 152,382 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest holds 0.01% or 80 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk stated it has 1.33 million shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 4,166 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company reported 331 shares stake. 3,075 are held by Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation. Franklin Resources reported 5.63 million shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montecito Bancorp Trust holds 2,641 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Swedbank holds 1.50M shares. 135 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Incorporated. 8,915 are held by City Holding. Fiera Capital holds 3.85% or 4.18M shares. Hwg Lp owns 8,342 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,071 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 6,665 shares to 77,366 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 17,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.