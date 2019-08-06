Keystone Financial Planning Holding In Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Was Has Increased; Kingfisher Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Dominion Resources (D) by $317,604 as Market Value Declined

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 23,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 155,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 132,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 1.04M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 05/03/2018 – GSK: Interim Results are from Phase IIIb Study; 29/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1450P FROM 1300P; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GlaxoSmithKline, BBVA and Credit Suisse Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva: Boxed Warning Has Also Been Removed From Trelegy Ellipta Prescribing Information; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Introduction Subject to no Substitutable Generic Competitor; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sr. Unsecured Instrument Rating at ‘A’ for Debt Issued by GlaxoSmithKline Capital PLC and GlaxoSmithKline Capital Inc; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – $GSK.GB: FDA warns about $GSK drug; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 1.34M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Management Limited Co owns 16,345 shares. Shufro Rose And reported 0.29% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx has 64,347 shares. First Amer Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Savant Cap Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.06% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 210,233 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 162,181 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability holds 11,323 shares. Iowa National Bank holds 2.08% or 59,007 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 18,082 were accumulated by Woodstock. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 3,954 shares stake. Middleton & Ma reported 5,130 shares stake. Wesbanco Bank has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

