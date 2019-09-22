Keystone Financial Planning Has Upped Position in Altria (MO) as Market Valuation Declined; Shaker Investments Lowered Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Position by $332,100 as Stock Declined

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 2,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.27. About 585,317 shares traded or 105.43% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 100,687 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, up from 94,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.28M shares traded or 200.97% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Altria Stock: Give Me Dividends and Give Me Death – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “India bans e-cigarettes – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How a Vaping Ban Would Affect Big Tobacco – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Pays A 1.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $32.00M for 52.12 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 225% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SOXX: Performance And Valuation Update – May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.