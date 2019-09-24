Keystone Financial Planning Has Upped 3M (MMM) Holding; Shorts at Xinyuan Real Estate CO Ltd American Depositary Sha (XIN) Raised By 2.86%

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased 3M (MMM) stake by 1945.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc acquired 32,552 shares as 3M (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 34,225 shares with $5.93 million value, up from 1,673 last quarter. 3M now has $95.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.75. About 554,925 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Xinyuan Real Estate CO Ltd American Depositary Sha (NYSE:XIN) had an increase of 2.86% in short interest. XIN’s SI was 258,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.86% from 251,700 shares previously. With 103,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Xinyuan Real Estate CO Ltd American Depositary Sha (NYSE:XIN)’s short sellers to cover XIN’s short positions. The SI to Xinyuan Real Estate CO Ltd American Depositary Sha’s float is 0.43%. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.0585 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1015. About 48,774 shares traded. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) has declined 4.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical XIN News: 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate: Huai Chen, Steve Sun to Resign From Board; 30/05/2018 – XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO – FOR 2018, EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN CONTRACT SALES OF ABOUT 10% & INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 20/03/2018 – JGR Capital Distributes a Research Note on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN); 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Cooperation with Tencent Computer; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Contract Sales Up About 10%; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Xinyuan’s Proposed USD Notes ‘B(EXP)’; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarterly Dividend for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Xinyuan Real Estate Sees 2018 Net Income Up 15% to 20%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income clients in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and the United States. The company has market cap of $245.69 million. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. It has a 2.08 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M Company has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.82% above currents $166.75 stock price. 3M Company had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

