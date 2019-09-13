Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $431,568 as Market Value Declined; As Target (TGT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Cut Holding

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 11,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 46,765 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, down from 58,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.94. About 3.19M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 7,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 66,559 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, down from 74,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 16.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,232 shares to 71,189 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $598.55M for 23.28 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $204.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Dividend (SCHD) by 15,049 shares to 165,674 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 6,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

