Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Stake; Bowl America Inc. Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BWLA) Shorts Increased By 400%

Bowl America Inc. Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BWLA) had an increase of 400% in short interest. BWLA’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 100 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Bowl America Inc. Class A Com (NYSEAMERICAN:BWLA)’s short sellers to cover BWLA’s short positions. The SI to Bowl America Inc. Class A Com’s float is 0.02%. It closed at $16.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased Franklin Resources (BEN) stake by 51.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 22,115 shares as Franklin Resources (BEN)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 20,956 shares with $729,000 value, down from 43,071 last quarter. Franklin Resources now has $14.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 2.11M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c

Bowl America Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates bowling centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.82 million. The Company’s bowling centers offer bowling lanes and other facilities; food and beverages, game rooms, rental lockers, and meeting room facilities; and shoes for rental, as well as retail bowling accessories. It currently has negative earnings. As of September 1, 2016, the firm operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 bowling centers in Washington, D.C.; 1 bowling center in Baltimore, Maryland; 3 bowling centers in Jacksonville, Florida; and 4 bowling centers in Richmond, Virginia.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan upgrades Franklin Resources to neutral – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franklin Templeton adds to its active fixed income ETF line – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Templeton model portfolios debut on Morgan Stanley MAPS platform – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Templeton Expands Active Fixed Income ETF Lineup with Launch of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources has $35 highest and $3200 lowest target. $34’s average target is 15.02% above currents $29.56 stock price. Franklin Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 12 to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.48 million for 10.87 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.