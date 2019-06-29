Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Share Value Rose; Lipe & Dalton Boosted Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $347,639 as Share Price Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45 million shares traded or 68.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79M shares traded or 85.64% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares to 94,263 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM).

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,955 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

