Keystone Financial Planning Has Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $6.49 Million as Shares Declined; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Raised Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 11,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 33,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 21,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 1.46M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 7.28M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares to 94,263 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Assocs Lc accumulated 299,267 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Oarsman Cap invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 1.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Heartland Consultants has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradewinds Management Lc reported 30,950 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability stated it has 11,561 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Rbf Limited has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Scott Selber owns 51,368 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Alley Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 82,214 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp has invested 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hendershot Invs has invested 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 3.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stock Yards Savings Bank & accumulated 67,129 shares. Moreover, Cap has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Saturna Corporation owns 1.69 million shares for 2.67% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.12% or 358,945 shares. Boltwood Mgmt has 0.55% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16,852 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 36,520 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Tompkins Fin Corp owns 1,126 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers Incorporated reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hills National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 0.44% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Susquehanna International Group Llp owns 24,591 shares. Montecito Bancorp And Tru invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 5.57 million shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.08% or 1.08 million shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.39% or 112,519 shares. Miles Capital has invested 0.6% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com owns 2.11 million shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 72,727 shares to 23,466 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 498,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,349 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).