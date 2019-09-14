Keystone Financial Planning Has Lifted Position in 3M (MMM); Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Valuation Declined While Washington Trust Company Lowered Its Holding

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 11,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 818,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.72 million, down from 829,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 54,085 shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 2; 08/03/2018 – Washington Trust at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 43C-SHR FROM 39C, EST 39C; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 03/04/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Washington Trust Completes Executive Leadership Transition; 23/03/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 1945.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 32,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 34,225 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 1,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $204.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 22,115 shares to 20,956 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,279 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 86,334 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com owns 9,616 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 1.28% or 16,825 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 8,597 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 60,000 were reported by Cv Starr And Incorporated. Winfield Associates holds 0.55% or 6,102 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 579,685 shares. Roosevelt Inv Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hilltop holds 0.35% or 9,480 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt owns 5,493 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa holds 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,833 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd, California-based fund reported 374,801 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 14,017 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold WASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 1.24% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Management holds 4,000 shares. Research And Management Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,959 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 727,492 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 3,916 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 7,030 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,252 shares. Teton invested 0.31% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 500,500 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 31,137 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 206,916 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 1,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 11,470 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.73M for 13.21 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $26,500 activity.