Keystone Financial Planning Has Lifted 3M (MMM) Position by $5.63 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 12,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 232,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.71M, down from 245,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $113.39. About 798,200 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 1945.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 32,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 34,225 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 1,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $154.97. About 2.18M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $325.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,359 shares to 33,868 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Yum! Brands Launches Cheez-It Pizza, Tests Doughnut Sandwich – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Third Consecutive Year – CSRwire.com” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta-based franchise group ups job fair hiring goal to 2,500 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 All-Star Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.84 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,571 shares to 3,668 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 7,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,374 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).