Keystone Financial Planning Has Increased Pepsico (PEP) Position by $413,458; Market Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Decreased Stake

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 59,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 56,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon invested in 78,814 shares or 3.15% of the stock. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 830,002 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Wharton Business Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,900 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 6.52 million shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 1.85% or 9,669 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc invested in 0.4% or 24,800 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 0.96% or 72,590 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rowland & Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 31,432 were accumulated by Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc. Jcic Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Newfocus Financial Grp Ltd Liability owns 17,287 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,582 shares. Benin Corp invested in 91,437 shares or 4.81% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 292,960 were reported by Wesbanco Bancorporation. 40,112 are held by First City Capital Mgmt. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company reported 253,218 shares. First Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP reported 15,100 shares stake. Wright Serv stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 799,786 were reported by Shell Asset Communication. Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 33,360 were accumulated by Spirit Of America New York. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whalerock Point Prns Ltd owns 35,092 shares. Old Point Trust Financial Service N A accumulated 97,754 shares. Contravisory Investment Inc holds 568 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 37,172 were reported by White Pine Limited Company.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.