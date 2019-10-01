Keystone Financial Planning Has Increased Brit Am Tobacco (BTI) Stake by $443,496; Adobe Com (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lifted by $395,430 Its Holding

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 4.08M shares traded or 64.08% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Brit Am Tobacco (BTI) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 13,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 156,412 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, up from 143,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Brit Am Tobacco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 961,010 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 32,572 shares to 63,457 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,559 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings.