Keystone Financial Planning Has Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $431,568; Market Value Declined; Zazove Associates Upped Its Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Stake by $363,882

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 887.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 181,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 202,441 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 298,758 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Apr Rev NT$95.4M; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Takes Actions on Genesis Solar LLC’s $702MM Trust Certificates; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 20/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – EyeGate Receives FDA Feedback on Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 18/04/2018 – Africa Automotive Battery (Flooded, VRLA AGM and VRLA GEL) Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Clinical Study to Evaluate the Potential Role of ACTH Gel in Patients With Scleritis (ATLAS)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 7,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 66,559 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, down from 74,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mirador Capital LP holds 11,977 shares. Epoch has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd accumulated 2.19% or 157,706 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Com owns 159,968 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated owns 855,905 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Horizon Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 40,951 shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,361 shares. Cadence State Bank Na has 82,366 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 97,357 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton owns 5,018 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.48% or 1.30M shares. New England Mngmt invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability holds 16,755 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bank Of America De invested in 0.81% or 97.93 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,946 shares to 112,619 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,225 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Svc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 1,000 shares stake. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 0.31% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Novare Cap Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 35,164 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York holds 228,942 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 41,000 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 168,848 shares. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada stated it has 1,000 shares. Texas Yale reported 0.08% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 586,498 shares. 403,831 are owned by Cadence Limited Liability. 700 are owned by Mcmillion Cap Mngmt. Neuberger Berman stated it has 764,980 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc reported 11,218 shares stake.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 800,000 shares to 5.39M shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 5.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Ship Finance International (Prn).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. On Monday, August 26 Flynn Edward T bought $100,600 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 5,000 shares. On Monday, August 12 Jesulaitis Kristen O bought $99,850 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 5,000 shares.