Keystone Financial Planning Has Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Stake as Share Value Rose; New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Shareholder Hrt Financial Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 91.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 117,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 10,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120,000, down from 127,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 8.11M shares traded or 64.71% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc by 16,200 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 31,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $85.89 million for 15.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. $43,148 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares were bought by Dahya Hanif.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares to 94,263 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).