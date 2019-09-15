Keystone Financial Planning Has Cut Paychex (PAYX) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased Paychex (PAYX) stake by 33.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 32,572 shares as Paychex (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 63,457 shares with $5.22 million value, down from 96,029 last quarter. Paychex now has $29.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 994,233 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Among 3 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Preferred Bank has $58 highest and $5200 lowest target. $54’s average target is 0.56% above currents $53.7 stock price. Preferred Bank had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by B. Riley & Co. DA Davidson downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. Raymond James maintained Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $58 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of PFBC in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. See Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $52.0000 Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $58 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -2.81% below currents $81.62 stock price. Paychex had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Group Ltd holds 3.11% or 354,226 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 179,561 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2.18% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 1.65 million shares. Price Capital Management stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 5,528 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Inc Inc Limited Com. Allstate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 39,084 shares. Opus Mngmt invested in 84,700 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn holds 0.87% or 566,049 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,712 shares. M&R Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Rampart Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 0.73% or 123,537 shares. Next Gru owns 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,044 shares.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 41,373 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC)

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Preferred Bank’s (NASDAQ:PFBC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons That Make Preferred Bank (PFBC) Stock a Solid Bet – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.