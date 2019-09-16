Keystone Financial Planning Has Cut Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $958,789 as Stock Rose; Bender Robert & Associates Has Lowered Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $334,644

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 26,717 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, down from 27,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 958,550 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, down from 59,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $134.78. About 1.44M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 13,112 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cap Ww Investors reported 0.14% stake. Adage Cap Partners Gru Limited Liability Company owns 25,901 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 8,698 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,535 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corp has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 17,524 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Valicenti Advisory Serv invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc reported 16,262 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 83,802 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pension Serv holds 0.1% or 82,949 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.1% or 965,338 shares. Monetta Svcs invested in 0.59% or 2,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 2,800 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.45 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Services holds 39,007 shares. Kistler holds 1.05% or 20,960 shares in its portfolio. Delta Management Ltd Liability owns 32,977 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Victory Cap invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dana Invest Advsrs reported 28,672 shares. 121,515 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2,948 are owned by Alpha Windward Lc. Regions has 804,235 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). America First Advisors Limited Company reported 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 2,851 shares. First Western Cap Mgmt Com holds 3.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 2,052 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 261,392 shares.

