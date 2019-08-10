Keystone Financial Planning Decreased Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Shares Rose; Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered Position in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by $5.57 Million as Shares Rose

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.35. About 259,063 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 204,600 shares to 258,200 shares, valued at $18.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opera Ltd by 107,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $15.57M for 65.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 8,100 shares. Fred Alger owns 512,155 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs owns 24,302 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 738,900 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Stifel Fincl reported 23,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside State Bank And Tru reported 1,248 shares stake. M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 4,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,601 shares. Wasatch Advsrs owns 1.89 million shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 108,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lmr Prns Llp holds 64,280 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.92M shares stake.

