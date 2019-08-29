Keystone Financial Planning Decreased Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.30 Million as Market Value Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose While Roundview Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $1.60 Million

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 28/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.79 million shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,056 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 34,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 1.92 million shares. Counselors reported 105,675 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Covington Mngmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 252,830 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 520,136 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.21% or 867,471 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 13,592 shares. Shikiar Asset Incorporated reported 251,689 shares. South State reported 1.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.54% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 338,328 shares. 25,905 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Kentucky-based Community Invest has invested 3.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Weik Cap Mgmt reported 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ipg Inv Advsr Llc accumulated 53,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs reported 1.62M shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,039 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has 1,655 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Yorktown Management Incorporated accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bokf Na accumulated 126,413 shares. Fca Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 17,745 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.83% or 23,426 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 249,795 shares stake. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.4% or 1.62M shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,591 shares. Town & Country Fincl Bank Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com invested in 0.63% or 7,022 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Legacy Private reported 9,707 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).